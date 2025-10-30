Imphal: Three personnel of the Village Defense Force (VDF) working in the Manipur police department were caught red-handed while they were extorting money from the workers of the Highway Development projects at the Sekmai Riverbank in Imphal West district on Friday.

A report stated that the locals of the Sekmai village, in association with the volunteers of the Arambai Tenggol, a radical Meitei Organization, overpowered them when they were on the extortion drives from the workers of the project on Friday afternoon.

They were found in a tipsy state, according to a report posted on the social media post by the Arambai Tenggol. The captured VDF personnel were later identified as Bisworjit, Bobby, and Armir Khan.

They had extorted the money from the project workers rendering their bouden duties at a stone quarry area belonging to the sitting MLA Thongam Biswajit, the report added.

Additionally, there are around 10,000 VDF personnel under the Manipur government home department. Each VDF personnel is getting remuneration of Rs 10,000 per month.

The VDF Association in Manipur has been demanding a hike in the honorarium of VDF personnel in the state police department. The association has expressed that the current salary of Rs 10,000 per month is not enough to support a family.