Imphal: Three drug traffickers – two women and a man were arrested along with two kilograms of high-quality opium, 3 mobile handsets, and some incriminating documents at Potsangbam Maning village in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Sunday night, the police said here on Monday.

Based on reliable input regarding the movement of contraband drugs, the Bishnupur police commandos, women police of the Bishnupur police station, and Assam Rifle conducted a joint frisking and checking at Potsangbam Maning. While frisking, 2 kilograms of opium have been seized from the alleged traffickers, the police said.

The contraband item was packed in two plastic bags written on its cover with “sweet toast” and “bright detergents.” Three mobile handsets and some incriminating documents have been recovered from them.

During preliminary interrogations, the arrested persons disclosed that the contraband goods have been delivered to them by one Deven Singh, a resident of Malom, near Imphal Airport on Friday, the police said.

The arrested persons namely, Warepam Reshma Devi, T Neini Jou, and Pukhrambam Shyam Singh along with the seized items were handed over to the Bishnupur police station for further necessary action.

They are booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, the police added.