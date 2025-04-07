Manipur: 3 arrested in arson case, Naga bodies seek justice

Imphal: Manipur Police on Sunday apprehended three individuals allegedly involved in recent incidents of arson and vandalism in the Kazanga-Valpabung area under Saikul sub-division of Kangpokpi district.

The arrests were made in connection with an FIR filed by the chief of Tumuyon Khullen village at Kangpokpi Police Station on April 5. According to the complaint, a group of 30-40 armed individuals, identified as Kuki volunteers from Valpabung village, allegedly set fire to several houses in Kazanga village, which belongs to the Maram Naga tribe, on April 3.

Following the investigation, police arrested three suspects on April 6. The accused were produced before the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Kangpokpi, and have been remanded to five days of police custody. Authorities stated that efforts are ongoing to maintain peace and order in the area and urged the public to refrain from spreading or believing misinformation on social media.

Meanwhile, various Naga civil society organizations from Senapati district including the Naga Peoples’ Organization (NPO), Senapati District Students’ Association (SDSA), and Senapati District Women’s Association (SDWA) have strongly condemned the April 3 attack. They described the incident as a targeted act of violence by armed Kuki volunteers from Valpabung village and referred to the Kukis as “refugees” in their joint statement.

The Naga bodies called upon the people of Senapati to stand in solidarity with the Maram Naga community, whose “rights and existence are under threat.” They further demanded that the perpetrators issue an unconditional apology and warned that consequences would follow if their demand is ignored.

In their appeal to the authorities, the organizations urged immediate and decisive action to bring justice to the victims and prevent further escalation of tensions in the region.