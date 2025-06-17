Imphal: The number of persons arrested in the kidnapping case of a differently-abled man rose to 9 as of Monday, the Manipur police morning bulletin reported on Tuesday.

The police have arrested a total of nine persons, including a woman, in connection with the disappearance of Chesam Abdul Kadir, also known as Achouba (29), a resident of Paobitek Mayai Leikai in Imphal West district. They have also seized a total of five vehicles in the case, including three Gypsies, one DI Pick-up, and one Activa.

Police have taken prompt action in response to the demands made by the Manipur Meitei Pangal Welfare Organisation for deterrent punishment to those involved in the case. The MMWO Secretary General, Firoz Khan, has also condemned the act of kidnapping.

The police said they arrested Heikrujam Prafulo Singh (35) of Yumnam Huidrom Makha Leikai, Mayai Lambi College Gate, Imphal West District. He owns the house where they found and rescued the missing person, Chesam Abdul Kadir, on the intervening night of June 10 and 11, 2025. The court has remanded him to police custody until June 23, 2025.

The police have further arrested five more individuals, including three Arambai Tenggol (AT) members, for their involvement in the incident. AT is a Meitei outfit or socio-cultural organisation.

The police have identified the arrested individuals as Longjam Henson @ Naocha Meitei (24) and Thounaojam Ashok Singh (20), both from Wangoi Longjam Leikai, Imphal West District (AT); Huidrom Shyamsunder Singh (30) of Yumnam Huidrom Makha Leikai Tera Makhong, Imphal West District (AT); Heikrujam Premchand @ Puremba (28) of Yumnam Huidrom Makha Leikai; and Sapam Dayani Devi (42) of the same locality.

They were produced before the Magistrate and remanded into police custody till June 23.

On June 15, the police arrested three ATs, identified as Huidrom Somokanta Singh of Yumnam Huidrom Khunyai, Imphal West District, Huidrom Dipak Singh of Yumnam Huidrom Makha Leikai, Imphal West District, and Thingujam Ranjit Singh of Yumnam Huidrom Khunyai Leikai, Imphal West District.