Manipur: 26 Myanmar nationals sent back

Imphal: In a recent development, 26 Myanmar nationals who had crossed into India through the porous border in Manipur were deported back to their home country.

This move was part of the Manipur government’s policy against illegal immigration and a commitment to humanitarian aid for those fleeing conflict.

The state government stated that it was dedicated to providing safety and dignified treatment to individuals seeking refuge, while also ensuring compliance with immigration laws.

Officials involved in the process stated that the deportation process was carried out in coordination with relevant agencies, adhering to established protocols.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced the deportation as a part of the government’s stance to address illegal immigration.

Singh said, “A group of 26 Myanmar nationals who entered India through Manipur’s porous border were deported to their home country today.”

He added, “The Government of Manipur reaffirms its commitment to providing humanitarian assistance to those fleeing war, ensuring their care and dignified departure. However, the state maintains a firm stance against allowing illegal migrants to stay back in Manipur.”