Imphal: A joint coordination from central security forces and Manipur police, on Wednesday, led to the seizure of 21 firearms and a significant cache of explosives, ammunition, and jungle items, indicating a continued threat from militants.

The recovery of the warlike stores of weapons occurred in the anti-insurgency campaigns conducted at three valley districts – Imphal West, Imphal East, and Kakching, the police reports stated.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Following an operation at Tokpaching Moirangkhom Hill Range under Arong Nongmaikhong-PS, Kakching District, the joint team retrieved 2 SMG Carbine without magazines, one .303 Rifle with magazine, a single-barrel gun, 2 Double-barrel guns, one 7.62 modified Sniper Rifle, and a modified 9 mm Pistol with Magazine.

During the campaign at the Yaralpat, Tinsid Road opposite Mega School under Porompat-PS, Imphal East District, the team seized one .303 Rifle, a Small Carbine, two 9 mm Pistol, and 2 Lathode 40 mm Guns.

The team also recovered a defective Double Barrel Gun, an Air Gun, a modified Flare Gun, a modified Rifle with a magazine, 2 Single Barrel Guns, and 2 Pistols with magazines, from the Mana-Ingkhol area under Lamsang-PS, Imphal West District.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The reports further stated that explosive items, including three 81 mm Mortar shells, 2 IEDs weighing 4 kg (approx.), four 36 HE grenades, and 6 detonators, were also retrieved from these operations. It also added that many military items, including bulletproof jackets, military helmets, camouflage shirts, empty cartridges, gunny bags, camouflage pants, camouflage jackets, camouflage bags, camouflage belts, and pairs of jungle shoes, were also recovered.