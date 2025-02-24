Manipur: 2 vendors arrested with IMFL and DIC liquor in Thoubal

Imphal: Manipur police have intensified their crackdown on the illegal sale of distilled illicit country (DIC) liquor and Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), leading to the arrest of two individuals involved in running unauthorized liquor businesses.

During the operation, authorities recovered nine bottles of Old Monk (IMFL) and 215 liters of DIC liquor, locally known as ‘Yu.’

The arrests were made on Monday, the second day of the operation, in Thoubal district.

Heikrujam Surchandra (26), a resident of Andro in Imphal East district, was apprehended at Thoubal Wangmataba. Authorities seized 190 liters of DIC liquor, stored in plastic bottles, from his illegal possession.

The crackdown followed the arrest of Heikham Rajen Singh (44) on Sunday. Singh, a liquor vendor from Wangjing in Thoubal district, was caught with nine bottles of Old Monk and 25 liters of DIC liquor.

Both individuals, along with the seized liquor, were handed over to Excise officials for further legal action.

