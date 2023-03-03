Imphal, March 3, 2023:

Two active cadres of the proscribed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleikai, (PREPAK) and a gang leader have been arrested with a pistol and two mobile handsets from different areas across the state during the past 24 hours, the police said on Friday.

Following intelligence input from Assam Rifles, a joint team of Imphal East district police commando and Heingang police station arrested the hardcore activists of the Prepak identified as Thokchom Chandramani Singh alias Naoba (47), and Sandam Rame Singh (45) at a hideout of Sekmaijin village near Loktak Lake on Thursday., the police stated.

Two mobile handsets along with some indiscriminating documents have been recovered from the duo who were responsible for carrying out extortions in the said areas, the police informed.

In the follow-up actions, the team also arrested an extortion gang namely Md Ibungo alias SK (25) with one .32 pistol and two live rounds at a hideout from Kairang under Heingang police station on Thursday, the police said. All the arrested individuals have been handed over to the concerned police stations for further legal actions, the police added.