Manipur: 2 IEDs destroyed, arms recovered in Churachandpur

Imphal: Manipur police in collaboration with central security forces on Friday detected and destroyed two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) that the insurgents planted at a ridge along the Manipur-Myanmar border in Churachandpur district, officials said.

In the thorough operation, security forces recovered a cache of arms, ammunition, explosives, and warlike stores of weapons, the border guarding forces said.

Upon intelligence input from across the Myanmar border that some tribal insurgents were reportedly loitering along the border to make their presence felt, the joint team of the Indian security forces was on high alert.

The team conducted a surprise search operation at the long and narrow hilltop of Dampi in the Churachandpur district sharing the border with Myanmar in the south on Friday morning.

During the operation, the joint team recovered one .303 Rifle with Magazine, one local made Single Barrel Gun, one locally made .22 Rifle, two Pumpi (locally made long-range mortars), two 70 mm live ammunition, four live Pumpi rounds, two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), 8 Anti-Riot stun shells, two SMC Carbine Magazines, One Baofeng Radio set, One bulletproof (BP) helmet, two pairs of jungle shoes, and one ammunition pouch, the officials said.

