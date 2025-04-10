Imphal: In their search operations against the insurgents, central security forces assisted by the Manipur police dismantled two illegal bunkers at the foothills side of Chandrakhong under the Nongpok Sekmai police station in Thoubal district.

A cache of arms, ammunition, and bulletproof items was recovered in the follow-up action, the police said.

Based on specific input from various sources, the joint team rushed to the hinted spot, busted and destroyed two living temporary hideouts/bunkers, used by armed miscreants/militants operating at the strategic locations of Thoubal and Imphal West district of Manipur, officials said.

In the follow-up action, the team conducted at Mayanglangjing Tamang and Mana-Ingkhol area under Lamsang police station, Imphal West District.

During the operation, police recovered one 7.62 mm SLR along with one magazine loaded with 4 rounds, one defective Double Barrel Gun, one Air Gun, one modified Flare Gun, one modified Rifle with magazine, two Single Barrel Gun, two Pistol with magazines, four empty magazine of SLR Rifle, four Bulletproof vest, 8 plate suspected to be used as BP (6-iron, 1-rubber and 1-plastic) and 4 Helmet.

