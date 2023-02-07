Imphal: Manipur police on Tuesday intensified drives against non-locals under the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system with the arrests of 15 individuals – 14 from Bihar including 2 teenagers and 1 from Punjab.

They were produced before the court and slapped a monetary fine of Rs 15, 000/- for violation of the ILP norms, the police said.

On Tuesday at around 8:00 am a team of City Police station under the supervision of OC City PS conducted an ILP Drive at Nagamapal area, in the heart of Imphal city.

Also Read: Assam: Suspected drug peddler injured in police firing in Barpeta

In the operation, 15 persons were found hiding inside one Tata Truck was driven by one Harman Singh of Amritsar, Punjab. They were verified minutely and found that they have no valid ILP documents. They were brought to PS for further formalities.

Later all the accused persons were produced before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Imphal West district, and imposed a total fine of Rs. 15000/- for violating Government Order, the police said.

Also Read: Former KYKL, SOREPA member arrested in Manipur’s Kakching

The accused persons being first-time offenders, they are directed not to repeat such activities in the future and they shall obtain ILP from the concerned administrative offices, the police added.

The ILP was introduced in Manipur on January 1, 2020, making it the fourth state after Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, and Mizoram to bring in the requirement.

As per the norm, outsiders, including people from other parts of the country, must take permission to visit states that come under the ILP regime.