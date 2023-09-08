Imphal: A 14-year-old girl was injured when she was hit by a bullet while studying at her home in Koutruk village in Manipur‘s Imphal West district on Friday.

The minor girl was hit in the left leg by a bullet that was fired from the hilltop of Koutruk Chingyang in the inter-districts of Imphal West and Kangpokpi.

She was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment and is said to be in stable condition.

The incident took place at around 11 a.m. on Friday. Police said that armed miscreants opened indiscriminate firing from the hilltop. They have launched an investigation to identify the attackers.

This is the latest in a series of violent incidents that have taken place in Manipur in recent months. The violence, which erupted between the Meitei and Kuki communities on May 3, has claimed the lives of over 170 people, including women and children. Thousands of people have been displaced by the violence.

The United Nations has called for an end to the violence in Manipur. The UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict, Virginia Gamba, has urged all parties to the conflict to protect children and ensure that they are not harmed.