Aizawl: The Mizoram government has joined other states in launching an e-office system to enhance digital governance and streamline official functioning, a minister said on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference, state Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Minister Vanlalthlana announced that the Mizoram has rolled out an e-office system on April 18.

Initially, they introduced it as a pilot in four departments, including the school education department and PWD in the secretariat. Now, they have adopted it in all 41 departments in the secretariat and the Chief Minister’s Office, he said.

He said that they will introduce the e-office in directorates and district offices after the secretariat.

According to Vanlalthlana, they have taken initiatives since January 2024 to introduce e-office in the state. He said that the Centre’s Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances sanctioned Rs. 1.99 crore under the State Collaborative Initiative scheme for the implementation of e-office.

He said that the authorities has created at least 6,492 files so far using e-offices. He said that the system has enhanced governance as office files can now move at a faster pace and there are no more reports of missing files after the introduction of the e-office system.

The minister said that the Mizoram Chief Minister, ministers, chief secretary, secretaries, and senior officials have effectively used the system, as they can work outside offices through a virtual private network.

He said that the digital system will reduce the government’s expenses as it will do away with paper works. Vanlalthlana also said that the ICT department is currently upgrading domains and hosting of more than 300 government websites.

He also regretted that they could not access many government websites because they transferred them from the existing server host Ctrl-S Data Centre to a more secured Google Virtual Private Server (VPS).

The Minister added that they have re-activated 23 department websites so far.