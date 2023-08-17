Imphal: A total of 17 arms and half a dozen hand grenades, along with several pieces of ammunition, have been recovered in the state over the past 48 hours, Manipur Police Control Room said on Wednesday.

A combined state force conducted a search operation on Wednesday after receiving reliable information about the presence of some arms in and around the adjoining area of Apunlok Canal of Phayeng and Kadangband towards Twuikun Village, in the inter-districts of Imphal West and Kangpokpi.

During the operation, 3 pistols with 2 pistol magazines, 1 sub-machine gun (SMG) 9mm carbine without a magazine, 6 HE-36 hand grenades without detonators, 10 tube launching, 12 ballistic rounds marked H7.62D, and 6 grenade firing rings were recovered.

The report said the articles were found abandoned on the western side corner of the Apunlok Canal of Phayeng Kadangband in the Imphal West district.

On August 15, search operations were also conducted in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Bishnupur and Kangpokpi districts, in which 11 arms and 78 ammunition were recovered.