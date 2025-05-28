Guwahati: Members of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Wednesday met Manipur Governor Ajay Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan, formally staking their claim to form the next government in the state.

The team asserted the support of over 40 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), signaling their readiness and willingness to assume power.

Sources indicate that the 10-member delegation comprised seven MLAs from the BJP, two from the National People’s Party (NPP), and one independent.

The BJP MLAs named in the report are Yumnam Radheshyam Singh, Thockchom Radheshyam Singh, Lourembam Rameshwar Meitei, Thangjam Arunkumar, Kh. Raghumani Singh, Kongkham Robindro Singh, and Paonam Brojen Singh.

From the NPP, Sheikh Noorul Hassan and Janghemliung were part of the group, while Sapam Nishikanta was the Independent MLA.

Following the meeting with the Governor, BJP legislator Thokchom Radheshyam Singh spoke to the media persons, confirming that 44 legislators were prepared to form the government.

“Forty-four MLAs are ready to form a government as per the wishes of the people. We conveyed this to the Governor. We also discussed potential solutions for the issue,” he stated.

Radheshyam asserted that the Governor “noted what we had to say and will initiate actions in the best interests of the people.”

He clarified that the central leadership of the BJP will ultimately decide whether these MLAs will formally stake a claim to form the government.

However, he stated that informing the Governor of their readiness is “similar to staking a claim to form a government.”

He also mentioned that Speaker Th. Satyabrata has met the 44 MLAs both individually and jointly, confirming “no one who opposes the formation of a new government.”

Meanwhile, the 10 Kuki-Zo MLAs and the five Congress MLAs are reportedly not supporting the formation of this new government.

Sources asserted that on April 29, a group of 21 NDA MLAs had previously submitted letters to both the Prime Minister and the Union Home Minister, advocating for the installation of a popular government in the state.

Notably, this earlier list did not include former chief minister N. Biren Singh or the MLAs believed to be close to him.

Manipur has remained under President’s Rule since February, a decision that followed the resignation of then-Chief Minister N. Biren Singh. Singh, a BJP leader, stepped down amidst widespread criticism regarding his government’s handling of the ethnic clashes that erupted between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities in May 2023.

The Manipur Assembly, which has a total of 60 seats, currently operates with 59 MLAs, one seat being vacant due to the passing of a legislator.

Within the BJP-led coalition, the composition includes 32 Meitei MLAs, three Manipuri Muslim MLAs, and nine Naga legislators, bringing their total strength to 44



