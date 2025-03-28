Imphal: Upendra Hajra, Head of Project, Loktak Hydroelectric Project (LHP), Manipur, has sought the cooperation for modernization of the Loktak station from the Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, a Raj Bhavan communique said.

During a meeting between the two at the Raj Bhavan, Imphal, Upendra Hajra provided an update on the progress of several infrastructure development initiatives concerning the Loktak Power Station.

To modernize its facilities, the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) has begun renovating and updating the Loktak power station, which it originally commissioned in 1983.

The LHP is being operated under the overall supervision of the NHPC.

The LHP station completed its scheduled life of 35 years in May 2018, necessitating these upgrades to ensure continued operational efficiency, Upendra Hajra said.

The project team will implement a multipurpose storage scheme to harness the hydropower potential of Loktak Lake, which is fed by the Khuga and Imphal rivers. They will begin with renovation and modernization efforts.

The team informed the governor that they have significantly improved the execution of work over the last couple of months.

He also requested additional support from the Governor in advancing the initiatives.

The Loktak power station in Manipur has an installed capacity of 105 MW and generated 367 MU in 2019-20, 622 MU in 2020-21, 401 MU in 2021-22, 478 MU in 2022-23, and 298 MU in 2023-24.

The NHPC has confirmed that it has no plans to decommission any power stations in the North Eastern region.

Governor during the recent meeting with Upendra Jajra informed that he had acknowledged his concerns and assured that he would review the matters.