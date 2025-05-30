Imphal: The Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights (KWOHR) has announced a peaceful sit-in protest on Saturday, May 31, 2025, from 11 am to 2 pm at the Wall of Remembrance, Peace Ground, Tuibong, Churachandpur district of Manipur.

The KWOHR, in a statement, states that the protest is to be organised across Kuki-Zo areas under the theme “No Justice in Fear: Protest Against NIA & CBI.”

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

It also expresses concern over what it describes as a growing number of arbitrary and unjust arrests of Kuki-Zo individuals by central agencies such as the NIA and CBI.

KWOHR, in the statement, condemned a system where the Kuki-Zo individuals are detained on mere suspicion and forced to prove their innocence, while perpetrators of violence allegedly go unpunished.

The organisation claimed that whereas Kuki-Zo people continue to face harassment and criminalisation, thousands of FIRs filed against Meitei extremists have not resulted in any arrests.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

It alleged, “This stark double standard is a threat to the very foundation of justice and democracy.”

The organisation also warns that the central agencies like the NIA and CBI would not be allowed to operate freely in the region if arrests of Kuki-Zo individuals persist without evidence.

It further warns that continued government inaction will lead to escalated protests, including the closure of government offices in Kuki-Zo areas.

KWOHR also urges the Supreme Court of India to expedite the trial against former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, who is accused of inciting ethnic violence through an audio recording.