Guwahati: The Opposition JD (U) in Manipur has announced the party will move the High Court against the “merger” of its five MLAs to the BJP.

The JD (U) said that the merger of the five legislators with the BJP is in violation of the provisions of the 10th schedule of the constitution.

Reacting to the development, Manipur JD (U) president Kshetrimayum Biren said since it is in violation of the provisions of the 10th schedule, the party shall go to the High Court seeking disqualification of these five MLAs.

Mohammad Abdul Nasir is the lone JD (U) MLA left in the party. He has also rushed to Delhi and is likely to make his stand clear soon.

Meanwhile, Manipur BJP president A. Sharda left Imphal with the five former JD(U) MLAs for New Delhi on Saturday, where the BJP president J.P. Nadda and some others are expected to give them a warm reception.

In a late-night political development, five JD(U) MLAs–(Khumukcham Joykishan, Ngursanglor Sanata, Ashab Uddin, Thangjam Arunkumar and L.M. Khoute) had joined the ruling BJP.

A bulletin issued by the Manipur Legislative Assembly Secretariat said that the merger was done under the provisions of the 10th schedule of the constitution.