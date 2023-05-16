IMPHAL: The internet ban in violence-hit Manipur will continue for five more days.

This was informed by the Manipur government on Tuesday (May 16).

The Manipur government released a fresh notification in this regard.

The Manipur government in the notification stated that there are apprehensions that “some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions for the law and order situation in the state of Manipur”.

The notification added: “…it is still necessary to take adequate measures to maintain law and order in public interest, by stopping the spread of disinformation and false rumours, through various social media platforms.”

Also read: Manipur tribal MLAs visit injured BJP legislator Vungzagin Valte at Delhi hospital

“…do hereby order further suspension/curbing of mobile data services, internet/data services including broadband… in territorial jurisdiction of state of Manipur,” it added.

“This order… shall be in force for another 5 (five) days,” the Manipur government notification stated.