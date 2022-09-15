IMPHAL: The problem of insurgency in Manipur will be resolved within the next five years.

This was claimed by Manipur chief minister Biren Singh on Thursday.

Manipur CM Biren Singh said that the state, although, faced insurgency related issues since 1960s, the problems receded in the last 5 years.

He made this statement while attending a ceremony where, 13 militants laid down their arms and joined the mainstream.

Twelve of surrendered militants belong to the banned KCP-PWG and the other is a cadre of banned outfit KYKL.

The Manipur chief minister stated that the government had already started works to convince various insurgent groups, through political dialogues and schemes for surrender-cum-rehabilitation, and bring them back home.

He further appealed to all the other insurgent groups to shun violence and come overground.