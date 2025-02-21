Imphal: A bomb expert team from the Indian para-military forces and Manipur police have found and safely neutralized one Mine bomb in situ at a hotspot located along the Manipur-Assam border, official reports said on Friday

The mine bomb, weighing more than 9 kilograms and fitted with cortex and detonators, had been discovered in a pit in the Leisabithol area under Jiribam Police Station in the jurisdiction of Jiribam District bordering Cachar district on the west.

On getting a report from the general people that a powerful bomb was lying in situ, a joint team of the bomb detection and disposal squad of the Assam Rifles and Manipur Police launched the intelligence-based operation at around 2 pm on Thursday.

After a thorough search operation in and around the location, the joint also recovered arms, ammunition, and explosives articles including one Pompi gun, one AK-47 Rifle with 01 (one) magazine, one Local Pistol with 1 Magazine, one Bolt Operative Rifle (local made), two Grenades, 17 Pompi Bombs, two Handmade bombs, Loose PEK (200g), five 9mm Ammunition, five 7.62mm Ammunition, and ten SLR Ammunition.

The successful operation averted a potential major disaster in the district on Thursday.

Officials added that Jiribam has been reduced to one of the sensitive districts in the ongoing ethnic violence as over 20 persons including 11 militants, 3 women, and an equal number of women were killed in the last parts of 2024