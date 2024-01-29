Imphal: In an endeavour to bring back peace and normalcy with a concrete solution to the more than eight-month-long crisis, a three-day relayed hunger strike launched by the workers of the Communist Party of India, Manipur State Council entered its second day on Monday.

The banner and placards at the protest site read, “Bring a political solution to the prevailing crisis before the upcoming elections to the Lok Sabha,” “Stop the violence immediately”, “Summon Assembly session now”, “Immediate resettlement of the displaced persons in their respective homes”, “Abrogate/review SoO agreement with Kuki militant groups,” “No disintegration of Manipur”, “No separate administration in Manipur”, etc.

The relayed-hunger strike commenced at Irawat Park at Chalou under the Lamlai police station of Imphal East district with the participation of leaders of the party in Manipur on Sunday.

On the second day, the strike was staged at Irabot Bhavan, Imphal.

On Tuesday, the concluding day of the strike would be staged at Kakching Lamkhai Keithel under the aegis of CPI Thoubal district and Kakching Local Council, Assistant Secretary of CPI Manipur State Council, M Joykumar said.

The CPI leader also demanded that NRC should be implemented in the state so that illegal immigrants can be detected and deported. The CPI is ready to go with the people for a more intense agitation if the government fails to implement their demands at the earliest, he added.

Manipur witnessed the loss of over 200 lives in the protracted violent clashes that erupted on May 3, 2023.