Imphal: Four Manipur bodybuilders, who represented India at the ongoing 13th World Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship 2022, have shined at the sports event held at Phuket in Thailand.

Chingkheinganba Athokpam has emerged as the champion of the 13th World Body Building and Physique Sports Championship 2022 in the junior boys’ category (75 kg above) while in the women’s section, Solima Jajo got the second position in the open category of the Senior Model Physique 165 cm.

Khumanthem Sushilkumar secured the third position in junior bodybuilding (75 Kgs below men’s category) and Chingangbam Karishma Chanu got 4th position in women’s bodybuilding (below55 kg), Yumlembam Sunanta General Secretary of All Manipur Body Builders Association (AMBBA) said in a statement.

The championship started on December 6 and will conclude on December 12.

The AMBBA is affiliated with the Indian Body Builders Federation.