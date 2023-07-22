Guwahati: The Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR) has called upon the people of Manipur and the neighbouring communities to come together to create a “congenial space” towards the path to peace.

The FNR said that the conflict in Manipur has been “globalized for the wrong reasons” and that all stakeholders, including governments, organizations, religious bodies, and individuals, are morally involved.

The Naga body urged the parties concerned in Manipur to share a common understanding of what comes next and to work together to find a peaceful solution.

The organisation also said that “force” of any kind cannot create a just peaceful society and that only people coming together can create a path to peace.

The FNR’s call for action comes as the conflict in Manipur continues to escalate. The ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki has claimed the lives of at least 130 people in the state and displaced thousands more.

The FNR said that the only way to get started is to “quit talking and begin doing.”

The FNR’s statement echoed the words of Martin Buber, who said that “all real living is meeting.” Buber believed that true dialogue can only happen when people are willing to meet each other as equals, with respect and compassion.

The FNR said that the people of Manipur and the neighboring communities need to come together and create a space where they can meet each other in this way. They need to be willing to listen to each other’s stories and understand each other’s perspectives.

Only then can they begin to find a peaceful solution to the conflict.