IMPHAL: A major fire broke out at the office of the criminal investigation department (CID) of the Manipur police on Monday.

The fire at the Manipur CID office broke out at around 2 am on Monday.

At least eight fire tenders rushed to the incident site in Imphal to douse the inferno.

The exact reason of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

However, it is suspected that the fire at the Manipur CID office broke out due to short circuit.

Precautionary measures were also initiated at the Imphal west police station, Manipur Rifles, Imphal secretariat, BSNL office.

These offices were located at a close proximity to the Manipur CID office.

Although the Manipur fire service department brought under control, vital documents and other office materials at the CID office were completely destroyed in the inferno.