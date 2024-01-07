Imphal: Dr Jose Ramos Horta, President of East Timor and Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, is set to visit India for the 2024 Vibrant Gujarat Summit from January 10th to 12th.

This marks his first official visit to India as Head of State and signals a strengthening of bilateral relations between the two nations.

The news was announced by 12-year-old climate activist Licypriya Kangujam, a Special Envoy of Timor Leste and rising star on the global stage.

In a tweet, Licypriya revealed Dr Horta’s potential visit to Manipur, her hometown, to lay the foundation stone for the “Jose Ramos International Centre for Peace.”

This centre will be dedicated to Dr Horta’s legacy and the cultural heritage of the Timorese people.

Licypriya gained international recognition for her passionate and unapologetic climate activism at the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai. Her powerful message calling for an end to fossil fuels and increased climate aid resonated with audiences worldwide.

This visit by Dr Horta strengthens the existing connection between Licypriya and her adopted home country, East Timor.