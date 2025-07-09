Imphal: Manipur is witnessing a steady decline in COVID-19 cases, with the number of active infections dropping to just 38, according to the latest report from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP).

The report, released on Wednesday, confirmed that three new positive cases were detected from 15 samples tested in the past 24 hours — reflecting a daily positivity rate of 20.0%.

Since June 1, 2025, the state has recorded a total of 307 new cases. Imphal West district has reported the highest number of cases, followed by Imphal East and Bishnupur districts.

Health officials noted that most active cases are currently under home isolation. A total of 269 individuals have recovered and been discharged, indicating that recoveries continue to outpace active cases.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, Manipur has reported a total of 2,149 COVID-19-related deaths. However, encouragingly, no new fatalities have been reported in the last 24 hours.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation while urging citizens to remain cautious and follow public health guidelines.