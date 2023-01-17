IMPHAL: “No matter who, there will be zero tolerance for anyone involved with illegal drugs trade.”

This was stated by Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday.

This statement from the Manipur chief minister came as a response to the questions raised by opposition Congress and other social organisations in the state over the recent arrests of five Manipur police personnel for alleged drugs smuggling.

On Monday, as many as five Manipur police commandos were arrested for allegedly smuggling contraband items including over 1 kg of heroin and WY tablets at Kuraopokpi along national highway 102 (Imphal-Moreh road).

Manipur CM Biren Singh, who attended the BJP national executive meeting held in Delhi said, “Investigation into this case is currently underway. Rest assured, all those who are found guilty will face the wrath of the law.”

Notably, Manipur Congress president K Meghachandra inquired as to who will bear moral responsibility for the cops catching cops smuggling drugs and urged the Kakching SP to swiftly and thoroughly investigate the case.

Expressing serious concern over poppy cultivation, drug production, manufacturing, and its adverse effect on Manipuri society, the Committee of Civil Societies Kangleipak (CCSK) also demanded the government to take up stringent actions against perpetrators as per law of the land.

The Manipur chief minister further stated that security forces, teams of the forest department and officials of district administrations, etc. are diligently carrying out the tasks of destroying poppy plantations with coordination at targeted areas.

Spraying of herbicides by using drone technology was also successfully carried out during a mass poppy destruction drive carried out at Mongjang village under Saikul police station in Kangpokpi district of Manipur on Monday.

“We have started deploying drones to destroy poppy plantations. More such missions to be carried out in all the areas where poppy is being cultivated,” Manipur CM Biren Singh said.

