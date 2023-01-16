IMPHAL: At least five tribal village chiefs have been arrested by the police in Manipur.

This was informed by chief minister of Manipur – N Biren Singh.

Under instructions from Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh, who also holds the home portfolio, a team of Chandel district police led by its superintendent – Naresh Naranjan arrested Thongkholet Haokip (41), chief of New Chahnoujang village in Chandel district of Manipur bordering Myanmar on Monday.

This was stated by the Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on his Facebook account.

Thongkholet Haokip (41), who was giving slip to the police dragnets and hiding since December last year in Churachandpur district of Manipur was booked under the Narcotic and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985.

“Well done Chandel SP team,” the Manipur CM said adding that a case has also been registered against him in a charge of poppy cultivation.

With the arrest of Thongkholet Haokip, a total of five tribal village chiefs were arrested for their illegal cultivations of poppy plants in Manipur.

In the war against drug 2.0, the chief of M Songpijang village, Nehthong Haokip, aged about 70 years, was arrested under NDPS Act for illegal poppy cultivation in the Churachandpur district of Manipur recently.

The three village chiefs from Kangpokpi district of Manipur were also arrested and are now in judicial custody for illegal poppy cultivation.