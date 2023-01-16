Imphal: After 94 years, the migratory bird Greater Scaup (a midsized diving duck) locally called ‘Sadangman’ have been sighted at the portions of Hubidak and Takmu, parts of the Loktak, the largest freshwater lake in Northeastern India.

The greater scaup (Aythya marila) is a medium-sized diving duck belonging to the family Anatidae. The greater scaup species is distributed in Asia, Europe, the United States, and Canada. It is a rare visitor to the Indian Subcontinent.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh in his Facebook said, “On January 13, 2023, Birdwatchers resighted 26 numbers of Greater Scaup (Bluebill) at Hubidak area in Loktak Lake (at the South of Sendra). Ornithologists say that this is the first record of sighting of the duck in Loktak Lake after 94 years.”

Ornithologist Kumam Jugeswor and members of Wildlife Explorers Manipur said that there is a record of the duck species migrating to Assam and West Bengal too.

It is known as Scaup in Europe and Bluebill in North America, Greater Scaup breeds in Alaska, Siberia, north Canada and on the eastern side of Europe and they flock to warmer regions during the Winter season. Currently, a number of whistling ducks and coots are also roosting at Loktak Lake.

Greater Scaup mostly breeds across the tundra regions in North America and Europe.

Though there is no record of Greater Scaup roosting widely in Manipur during the British rule in Manipur 1891-1947, there are records of Captain L Gamble of Gurkha Rifles gunning down the duck on January 25, 1925, and in December 1927 by ICS JP Mills during their stay in the State.