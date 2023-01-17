IMPHAL: A team of Manipur police seized a huge consignment of drugs – heroin, WY tables along with Rs 80, 000 in cash from a team of police commandos.

The recovery was made along national highway 102 (Imphal-Moreh road) in Manipur.

Five police personnel involved in smuggling of the drugs consignment were arrested by the Manipur police.

They are held under detention, Shrey Vats, Superintendent of Police, Kakching district in Manipur told a reporters.

From the Manipur police vehicle, 100 (hundred) soap cases containing suspected Heroin and 8 bundles of suspected WY tablets with each bundle containing approx 10,000 tablets were recovered, the SP said

Acting on an intelligent input from across the border, a team of Kakching police in Manipur detected and seized around 1.336 Kilograms of suspected Heroin and 9.151 Kilograms of suspected WY tablets, packed in 100 soaps cases, while checking a vehicle coming from Moreh.

The Manipur police personnel involved in the crime have been identified as: Kh Achouba Singh of MPTC, attached to CDO Unit, Kakching (team commander); Th Subhash Chothe of 7th MR, presently attached with CDO, Unit, Kakching; Y Dineshwar Meitei of Imphal West district, presently attached with CDO Unit, Kakching; M Premchandra Singh of 6th MR, attached with CDO Unit, Kakching; and N Dorendrajit Singh of 6th MR, attached with CDO Unit, Kakching.

Upon weighing, the suspected Heroin was found to be 1.336 kilograms, and suspected WY tablets were found to weigh 9.151 Kilograms respectively.