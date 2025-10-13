Guwahati: The Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has raised concerns over the demolition of the historic Manipur Rajbari at Redlands in Laitumkhra, Shillong, and has called for an investigation into the matter.

At a press conference at Congress Bhavan, MPCC president Keisham Meghachandra highlighted the historical significance of the Rajbari, noting that it was the site where the Manipur Merger Agreement was signed on September 21, 1949, and came into effect on October 15, 1949.

He emphasized that the building represented an important part of Manipur’s cultural heritage.

According to the MPCC’s sources, the Planning & Development Authority (PDA) under the Department of Municipal Administration, Housing and Urban Development (MAHUD) reportedly carried out the demolition without consulting the Department of Art and Culture or the Archaeology Department.

Meghachandra requested that the state government examine whether the action was authorized by any official decision.

The Congress noted that the PDA had issued a work order to Meetei Construction Private Ltd on August 2, 2023, for “Infrastructure Development of Heritage Complex, Rajbari Shillong (Construction of guest house)” at an estimated cost of Rs 8.65 crore.

A subsequent work order in November 2023 revised the project title to “Reconstruction/Restoration of heritage building and non-civil work.”

Meghachandra also stated that the demolition affected the collective memory and identity of the people of Manipur and called for those responsible to be held accountable.

He urged that the circumstances of the demolition be reviewed to ensure compliance with official procedures and requested clarity on the role of the authorities involved.