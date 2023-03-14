Imphal: The opposition Congress party in Manipur claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government’s policies are giving profits to the capitalists, particularly the Goutam Adani Group, which has led to the “poor becoming poorer in the state”.

N Bhupendra, senior spokesperson of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) on Tuesday highlighted the “plight” of cardholders of the National Food Security Act (NFSA) who are not getting their rations properly.

He added that the people of the state are also facing a water crisis due to the maladministration of the state government and the prices of cooking gas have skyrocketed, placing additional strain on already struggling families.

Bhupendra also raised questions about the non-issuance of the NFSA quota to the ration card holders for the month of December 2022.

He pointed to the Congress party’s “success” in bringing in the Thoubal Multipurpose Project and the Chingnunghood water supply projects which have provided drinking water to many in the Imphal East district.

In contrast, Bhupendra noted that since the BJP government led by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has been in power since March 2017, people in the Imphal area are still not getting drinking water properly.

He urged the Manipur government to emulate the Rajasthan government’s style of providing low-priced cooking gas to consumers, highlighting that a filled cooking gas cylinder is getting at the rate of Rs 500 per cylinder in Congress-ruled Rajasthan, while in Manipur, a filled cooking gas cylinder is available at the rate of Rs 1500.