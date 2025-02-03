Imphal: Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) on Monday, has submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Speaking to media persons, Khuraijam Athouba, the COCOMI convenor after submitting the memorandum to the Chief Minister at the CM’s Secretariat, said that the memorandum calls the attention of the PM to address the drug menace in the NE states.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Athouba further said that he also met with BJP State General Secretary K Saratkumar and submitted a similar memorandum to be shot to BJP-led governments of the northeastern states of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu and Tripura CM Manik Saha.

A similar memorandum that contains factual data and reports on the seizure of drugs in the NE region has also been submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

To a question posed by a media persons regarding the memoranda to be submitted to other non-BJP governments in the NE states, Athouba disclosed that the same would be submitted soon.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The memorandum also calls the NE chief ministers to establish a dedicated Anti-Narcotics Bureau or a force and to declare a state of Narco-Terrorist Emergency in the NE region.

Stating that Manipur alone can’t fight narco-terrorism, the COCOMI convenor said, “It needs the assistance and combined force of all the other States to root out the drug menace and shady narcotic activities along porous India’s borders with Myanmar.”

The memorandum urges both the central and states government to:

1. declare the NE region as a “Narco-Terrorist Emergency Zone” .

2. establish dedicated Anti-Narcotics Bureaus or Forces that would work in close cooperation.

3. acknowledge that states sharing borders with Myanmar have been affected by narco-terrorism activities, and investigate all involved powerful persons based in Manipur, Mizoram, and Myanmar.

4. take immediate action to curb illegal drug trades and dismantle underground tunnels and other drug-trade-related infrastructure.

5. make transparent policies and security measures to address narco-terrorism and resolve the current crisis in Manipur and

6. keep neglected for long concerning the demands, the narco-terrorism activities and related issues in Manipur may become a global problem.