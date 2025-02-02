Imphal: The Indian government has sanctioned Rs 86 crore for the protection, preservation, and beautification of the Imphal and Kongba, the rivers of sorrow meandering in the heart of the Imphal city.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who had recently met the central leaders in the national and state capitals in a statement issued from his Secretariate stated this on Sunday.

He informed that the beautification of various rivers including the Imphal River and Kongba River, the rivers of sorrow during the monsoon seasons in the state would be taken up with a project cost of Rs. 86 crore (approx.).

For this, the central government has approved the project and further lines of action would be taken soon.

He also spoke about the positive changes that could be seen in Waithoupat Lake.

Concerning the State Government’s initiatives to rejuvenate the Yaral-pat water body, Singh said that rejuvenation of this dying wetland had been taken up with a project cost of around Rs. 650 crores.

Stating that Manipur experienced floods on three occasions in 2024, he raised concerns about the degradation of the environment and the extinction of water sources due to large-scale deforestation.

Stressing the need to use groundwater as a source of water, Singh informed that more than 500 ground drilling pumps had been set up under the Minor Irrigation Department across the state.

He also sought the support of the public in the State Government’s initiatives to safeguard the indigenous people of the State and other development initiatives amid the ongoing crisis.