Imphal: The groundbreaking ceremony of the Rs 650 crore “Integrated Sewerage System for the City of Imphal Phase-II” project at Lamphelpat in Imphal West District began with the Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh as chief guest on Friday.

The Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stones for this project through video conferencing on January 6, 2022.

The CM tweeted that he was delighted to attend the groundbreaking of “Rejuvenating of Lamphelpat Water Body of Alleviate Urban Flooding in providing sustainable water sources for Imphal City and Promoting Eco-Tourism” at Lamphelpat.

“With a total cost of Rs 650 crore from the New Development Bank, the project aims to alleviate urban flooding and provide sustainable water sources for the people. By restoring Lamphelpat Water Body, we not only mitigate the risks of flooding but also create a space for eco-tourism, bringing economic opportunities and showcasing the beauty of our region,” the CM said.

The project will provide sanitation services in Imphal through the construction of three sewerage treatment plants, 21 sewerage pumping stations, and a 277 km network of sewerage pipelines.

Construction of the sanitation system will result in improved health and living conditions for residents through reduced risk of waterborne and water-related deceases, and reduced pollution of the Imphal River.

The project will also enhance institutional capacity in Imphal for the operation and maintenance of the sanitation system.

The existing sanitation system covers 11 out of the 27 municipal wards of Imphal. The wastewater generated in the city and its peri-urban areas primarily gets discharged untreated into rivers, resulting in unacceptable water quality of the receiving river segments.

Thus, there is an urgent need to provide the remaining 16 municipal wards with integrated sanitation services through the project.