Imphal: A special envoy from India’s Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) visited Manipur to assess the ongoing crisis in the state.

During their visit, they were urged to expedite the deportation of Myanmar refugees currently sheltered in Manipur to neighbouring Mizoram.

Over 12,000 Myanmar refugees reside in Manipur across various detention centres and temporary relief camps. Korounganba Khuman, chairman of the Arambai Tengol (AT), a Meitei socio-cultural organization, made this request during a meeting with the envoy’s representatives at the Royal Palace in Imphal on Monday night.

The central team is led by AK Mishra, Advisor to the MHA and Interlocutor for talks with Kuki insurgent groups.

Also Read: Assam: FIR filed against Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders over clashes with police

Other members include Rajesh Kumble, Joint Director of SIB Manipur, and Mandeep Singh, Joint Director of SIB New Delhi.

The AT chairman presented several demands to the central team, including the early implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Manipur with 1951 as the base year.

He also called for the abrogation of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement with 25 Kuki underground groups by February 2024.

Also Read: Assam: Riyan Parag gets Lala Amarnath Best All-rounder Award in domestic cricket

Additionally, Khuman demanded the deportation of refugees in detention centres to Mizoram, the fencing of the border with Myanmar, the replacement of Assam Rifles with other paramilitary forces, and the removal of newly migrated Kukis from the Scheduled Tribe list of the Indian Union.

Reports indicate that the meeting between the AT and the central team was inconclusive, and further discussions are planned during the team’s stay in Manipur.