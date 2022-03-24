BJP MLA T Thokchom Satyabrata Singh has been elected as the Speaker of the 12 Legislative Manipur Assembly.

Speaker Singh was had won the recently concluded Manipur Assembly elections from Yaiskul constituency on a BJP ticket.

Notably, Satyabrata Singh had served as a cabinet minister in the previous BJP-led coalition government in Manipur.

The first session of the newly-formed Manipur Legislative Assembly began on Thursday.

Manipur Governor La Ganesan addressed the assembly after the election of the new Speaker.

The BJP formed the new state government in Manipur after sweeping the recently held Assembly elections.

The BJP secured majority in the elections by winning 32 out of 60 Manipur Assembly seats.