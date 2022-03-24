Mizoram chief minister Zoramthanga has announced to introduce a pension scheme for journalists of the state.

This was announced by the Mizoram chief minister while speaking at the golden jubilee celebrations of the Mizoram Journalists’ Association (MJA), an umbrella body of all working journalists in the state on Wednesday.

The proposed pension scheme for journalists is under process, he said.

“The proposed pension scheme for journalists is under process. I believe it is not a burden for the government to give pensions to the scribes. We would soon introduce it to benefit them,” Zoramthanga said.

He added that his government has been making massive efforts to promote and assist the scribes.

Lauding the journalists for their role in shaping public opinion and amending the government, the chief minister said that they have an important responsibility to promote and safeguard the reputation of Mizoram and expose its culture, religion and society outside the state.

“The picture and reputation of Mizoram- its society, culture, religion and the people depend on how the journalists present them through their writings,” he said.

The former rebel leader turned politician also said that journalists play an important role in showing the right path to the government.

He urged the scribes to publish only authentic news and focus on constructive journalism in order to educate the people because misuse of mass media can give rise to hatred among neighbourhoods, villages and countries.

MJA, the lone scribe body in the state held a grand celebration of its 50 years of existence (golden jubilee) with chief minister Zoramthanga gracing the event held at Dawrpui Multipurpose auditorium in Aizawl.

The golden jubilee celebration began on January 9 with a jubilee torch lighting programme across the state.

The event was also graced by state information and public relations minister Lalruatkima and information and public relations department director Lallianpuii.

MJA was established on March 23, 1972 with Lal Thanhawla as president and C Chhunbura, editor of Hmar Arsi as the vice president.

The first MJA treasurer was Lalbuaia (Mizo Arsi) while RK Pautu (correspondent, Times of India) was the first secretary-general.

Lal Thanhawla held the president post for three-term from 1972 to 1977.

At present, there are 193 members under MJA across the state.