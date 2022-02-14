N Biren Singh, is likely to continue as the chief minister of Manipur, if the BJP wins the upcoming Assembly elections in the state.

The indication came from top BJP leader Sambit Patra, while he was addressing a gathering of BJP workers at Heingang constituency.

“We will win the elections in Manipur with two-thirds majority and form an able government under your (Biren Singh) leadership,” said Sambit Patra.

This indication from the senior BJP leader was enough for political pandits to conclude that N Biren Singh is likely to continue as the chief minister of Manipur for a second straight term.

This statement from Sambit Patra, who is the in-charge of Manipur BJP, came at a time when there is a demand for a change of leadership by a section of party leaders.

“The BJP is contesting the elections under the able leadership of Biren Singh, who delivered good governance and development Manipur,” Patra added.

The BJP is contesting in all the 60 seats that go to polls in the two-phased Manipur elections.