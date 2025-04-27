Imphal: Intelligence-based cordon and search operations carried out extensively to nab the culprits involved in extortion activities led to the arrest of 5 cadres of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party – People’s War Group (KCP-PWG).

The coordinated team from the civil police and central paramilitary troopers made the arrests at three different hotspots in the districts of Imphal East and Imphal West on Saturday.

The officials recovered five mobile handsets, two wallets containing Rs 650, five Aadhaar Cards, and one two-wheeler from the suspects.

In the first operation, which the team launched at Nongren Mamang Leikai under Lamlai-PS, Imphal East District, they arrested Ningthoujam Birjit Meitei (36) of the KCP-PWG.

Acting on information provided by him, the team also apprehended Laishram Suraj Singh (28) from Sawombung Junction near the FCI Godown under Lamlai-PS, Imphal East District.

Following their interrogations, the team arrested three of their colleagues from their hideout at Liwa Lambi in Imphal West district.

The names of the arrested persons are Md. Maneruddin (48) of Lilong Haoreibi Lou Manga, Thoubal District, Mohemmed Wajbir Ahamed @ Jimi (33) of Lilong Sambrukhong, Thoubal District, and Thongam Joynanda Singh @ Boicha (51) of Khongnangpheidekpi Aheibam Leikai, Imphal West District.

The arrested persons and seized articles are now in the custody of the Manipur police for further legal action.