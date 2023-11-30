IMPHAL: 375 more Myanmar national have entered into Manipur via the porous international border between India and Myanmar in Kamjong district of the state.

These Myanmar nationals entered into Manipur fleeing fighting between the army and pro-democracy rebel forces in the neighbouring country.

The total number of Myanmar refugees taking shelter in Manipur has risen to around 1400.

The number of refugees increased manifold after bombardment of several villages across the border by Myanmar military, as a part of its actions, to flush out the ethnic rebels in the past few days.

Manipur shares a 398-km-long international border with Myanmar, of which Kamjong district shares a 104-long stretch from border pillar No 90 in the Namlee area under Kasom block to Kachouphung village BP No 112 under Sahamphung Block.

Also read: Thirty more Myanmar soldiers repatriated via Moreh in Manipur

Interestingly, the border fencing works have mainly been under progress at the Tengnoupal district of Manipur.

Around 16 km of border in this district has reportedly been completed so far, the officials said.

These refugees are taking shelter at the relief camps of Phaikoh, Kheronram (Huimin Thana), Namlee, Wanglee, and Ashang Khullen in Kamjong district of Manipur.