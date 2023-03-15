IMPHAL: All of a sudden there was lightning followed by a loud thunderclap in the northwestern part of Manipur and then light rains started falling in different areas of the state including Imphal on Wednesday – the first seasonal rains appeasing relieves to the water crisis the state is experiencing for the many days.

The monsoon season starts around the month of July and lasts till September, officials said. The rainfall in Manipur is a bit unpredictable with irregular shower spells covering the entire state. The monsoon season is usually accompanied by strong winds and the temperature gets a bit colder.





On the first day of the rains of this season in the midst of light rains and partly strong wind sweeping across the state, the rain clouds loom large over the sky. The officials said that the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts intense showers and thunderstorms throughout the week in the state.





The people of the state praying the rain god for many days as the rivers, lakes, water reservoirs, and wetland areas across the state are almost dried up.

The people in the valley and hills are almost facing a water crisis although the government claimed to have given drinking water supplies in some areas of the Imphal east district from the Thoubal multi-purposed dam through the Chingnunghood reservoirs as of today.



The Imphal city faces a water crisis due to the drying up of the Singda multi-purposed dam which is supplying drinking water to the city dwellers. But the first seasonal rains would get relief to the people who are facing a water crisis for the past many days.