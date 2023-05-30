IMPHAL: As many as eleven (11) top athletes from Manipur have written to the central government, urging it to restore peace and normalcy in the state.

The 11 athletes from Manipur, including Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu, have written to union home minister Amit Shah over the violence in the state.

The athletes from Manipur, who signed the letter to Amit Shah, urged him to find a solution to the ongoing crisis in the state at the earliest.

They also threatened to return their awards and medals if peace and normalcy are not restored in Manipur at the earliest.

The signatories of the letter include – Padma Award winner weightlifter Kunjarani Devi, former Indian woman football team captain Bem Bem Devi, boxer L Sarita Devi, Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu among others.

The athletes from Manipur have also demanded unblocking of the national highway 2 that runs through the state.

“The national highway 2 has been blocked for weeks at several locations resulting in price rise of essential commodities… So, kindly unblock the highway at the earliest,” the athletes from Manipur stated in the letter to union home minister Amit Shah.

The athletes also demanded that the suspension of operations (SoO) agreements with militant groups be revoked.

They also demanded the central government “to not accept the demand to disintegrate Manipur”.

It may be mentioned here that union home minister Amit Shah is in Manipur, where he is overlooking into the steps taken to restore normalcy in the state.

On Tuesday (May 30), Union home minister Amit Shah, on Tuesday (May 30), held crucial meetings with civil society organisations (CSOs) of Manipur in Imphal, in a bid to restore peace and normalcy in the state.

Notably, Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after clashes broke out between two communities followed by large-scale violence in state.

Prior to the meeting with the CSOs, Amit Shah also sat for discussions with women leaders of Manipur over breakfast.

Amit Shah said: “Together, we are committed to ensuring peace and prosperity in the state.”

Union home minister Amit Shah arrived at Imphal in Manipur on Monday (May 29) night.