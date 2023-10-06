Imphal: Several writers and poets from Manipur made a visit to Mount Manipur in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and paid floral tribute to the martyred those who lost their lives for the preservation of the territorial integrity of Manipur on Friday.

The tributes were paid as a part of the 2nd memorial (observation) of the Manipuri freedom fighters who were exiled to the Andaman and Nicobar islands, a statement issued by B.K. Mangang, the Secretary General of the Dalit Sahitya Akademi.

At the end of the Anglo-Manipur War in the year 1891, which resulted in the British victory, Kulachandra Singh, King of Manipur, and other 22 Manipuri freedom fighters were exiled to the then British penal colony in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

At the time of their exile, the Cellular Jail (Kalapani) was about to be built on the island.

So, Kulachandra Singh and the other 22 men were imprisoned on Mount Manipur (Mount Harriet), in the present-day South Andaman district.

The visiting writers paid floral tributes to the photo of King Kulachandra and 22 others.

Later, they also observed a two-minute silence as a mark of respect to the departed souls of 175 individuals who lost their lives in the ongoing communal violence between the Meiteis and Kukis in Manipur.

The observation which started on October 4 would continue till October 10 at the auditorium of the Haddo Circuit House, Andaman, and Nicobar Islands.

A recitation of poems and short story reading were also organized as a part of the function on Friday. Awards presentations were also made to the reputed writers on the occasion, BK Mangang stated.

Many writers and poets from Manipur including Kshetrimayum Subadani, Ningthoujam Uma, Moijam Sangita, Hawangbam Kumari Chanu, Phurailatpam Mina, Dr. Wangkhom Gojen Meitei, Salam Ibopishak, Rajen Leishamgthem and Maibam Mema presented short stories and poems on the occasion.