Imphal: An underground outfit, the Socialist Revolutionary Party (SOREPA), Kangleipak, (Manipur) on Monday claimed responsibility for shooting to death an ex-serviceman for raping his teenage daughter.

The bullet-ridden body of the ex-serviceman Heisnam Bobo, 39, was found between Tekcham Ching Manning and Thabal Chingya under Khongjom police station in Manipur’s Thoubal district on Sunday at around 3 pm.

Heisnam Bobo was a resident of Kakching Lamkhai under the Kakching district.

In a statement, the secretary of publicity and organization of the SOREPA, MC Yaiphabi stated that the ex-serviceman Heisnam Bobo, 39, had committed sexual offenses to his daughter when he was under the influence of intoxicant substances.

The ex-serviceman in question was picked up for interrogation (s) and he confessed to having committed the sexual offenses.

The outfit has taken up the move based on a complaint from the victim’s mother, the statement said.

The SOREPA also warned that actions would be started/taken against the drug traffickers and users soon.

Meanwhile, a team of Forensic Science, of the Manipur police department has deposited the corpse of the killed individual at JNIMS mortuary.

A case has been registered at Khongjom police station in connection with the incident.