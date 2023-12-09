Imphal: At least three persons died on the spot and eight others sustained injuries when the vehicles they were traveling met with accidents at different locations on the NH 150 connecting Manipur’s Churachandpur district and Aizawl, Mizoram, official sources said on Saturday.

In the first case, a Tata Sumo carrying 10 passengers rolled down the rugged hills about 400/500 feet while negotiating a slippery road between Khawkawn and Khodungsei village on NH-150 at around 7 pm on Friday.

The driver of the four-wheeler Mangboi alias MB Zomi and a passenger Franky Laramkima both from the Churachandpur district died on the spot, according to the LQMCOS Association which operates the passenger service between Aizawl and Churachandpur.

The second vehicle also a Tata Sumo met with the accident around 8-9 pm at a spot between Pawlhrang and Ngopa in the NH 150, leading to the death of a passenger, the sources added.