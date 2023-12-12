Imphal: Tuberculosis (TB) cases are on the increase in the Kuki-Zo tribal-dominated Kangpokpi district of Manipur amidst the ongoing communal violence, officials said.

Following reports on the increase of TB cases in the district, Manipur Textiles, Commerce, and Industry and Corporation Minister, Nemcha Kipgen, prompted in distribution “Food Basket,” for TB patients in a simple function at El-Shaddai, the Blessed Home, Kangpokpi District Headquarters on Monday.

A total of ten on-treatment TB patients in Kangpokpi Assembly Constituency which the minister belonged to were given the “Food Basket” that contains nutritional foods including cereals, vegetable oil, and eggs.

District TB Officer, Dr. Len Kamkhosat Khongsai disclosed that there are around 60 on-treatment TB patients in the district.

The number of on-treatments increased after the wide-scale violence hit the state on May 3, 2023. Before the violence, there were about 15/20 on-treatment TB patients in the district.

Dr. Khongsai said that his office is facing a shortage of staff including laboratory technicians.

There were few staff before the violence but owing to the ongoing violence they could no longer stay in the Kangpokpi district.

The TB office is at present facing the grievance in the transportation of samples, tests, follow-up of on-treatment patients, etc. owing to the non-availability of staff, he added.

Concerning the poor condition in the district, Nemcha Kipgen said that she is trying to achieve a “TB-Free Assembly Constituency.”

The minister appealed to all to sponsor monthly “Food Basket” or take care of the food and nutritional requirements of TB patients who require good quality nutrition to tame the infection.