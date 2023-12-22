Imphal: Veteran politician Okram Joy Singh on Friday urged the Manipur Speaker to take appropriate action(s) against the members of the Committee on Privileges and Ethics (CPE) of the state legislative assembly for their inability to hold a crucial meeting on Thursday on the issue of 10 Kuki-Zo MLAs including two Ministers.

The CPE Chairman and MLA, Sapam Nishikant was present but its members didn’t turn up for the meeting on Thursday.

The CPE meeting was to discuss a complaint filed by veteran politician Okram Joy Singh against the alleged unethical conduct of 10 Kuki MLAs.

The complaint was filed after the 10 tribal MLAs submitted a letter to the Union Home Minister demanding a separate administration, thereby directly challenging the integrity of Manipur, Singh a former cabinet minister told the newsmen.

Concerning the matter, Singh submitted a complaint, a copy of which was sent to the PMO, to the Manipur Speaker on May 18 against the 10 Kuki MLAs.

In response, under the directive of the PMO, the Manipur chief secretary asked the assembly secretariat to take action against the 10 Kuki MLAs under Rule 91 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Manipur Legislative Assembly.

In reply to a question posed by a reporter, a maverick politician questioned why the Speaker and the CPE have been trying to protect the 10 Kuki MLAs, alleging that the incumbent state government has been protecting the Kuki MLAs who are directly threatening the integrity of Manipur.

He further asked why the Members of the CPE stayed away from the crucial meeting.

The MLAs/Members who didn’t turn up at the meeting scheduled at 11 am on Thursday were Rajkumar Imo Singh (Sagolband AC), Mohd Abdul Nasir (Lilong AC), Md Achab Uddin (Jiribam AC), Surjakumar Okram (Khangabok AC) LM Khaute (Churachandpur AC) and Sanasam Premchandra (Kumbi AC).

They have acted irresponsibly by not attending this crucial meeting, O Joy Singh added.