Imphal: A team of researchers from the Manipur University’s Life Science Department has discovered a new flowering plant species named ‘Curcuma Kakchingense’ along the Sekmai River bank in the Kakching district of the state.

The research team comprising Dr. L. Bidyaleima, Dr. R. K. Kishor and Prof. G. J. Sharma made a publication to this effect.

The new flowering plant that belongs to the angiospermic family Zingiberaceae includes curcuma, gingers, cardamom, etc., was found growing along the bank of ‘Sekmai’ River of Kakching village, about 45 km from Imphal, Dr L Bidyaleima said.

Curcuma Kakchingense, which has a close resemblance with Curcuma longa (local name: Yaingung) and Curcuma phrayawan (a species reported from Thailand), is a robust plant, as tall as eight feet.

It has terminal inflorescence and bitter taste lemon-yellow rhizomes which are subterranean in habitat, she said.

Notably, all species of Curcuma are important for their use in cuisines, traditional medicines, spices, dyes, perfumes, cosmetics, and as ornamental plants, she stated and further continued the essential oil of Curcuma species possesses a wide variety of pharmacological properties.

The researchers are of the opinion that the discovery of this new species will definitely open up new vistas for investigation of their phytochemistry, biological activity, and application in the development of new nutraceuticals or pharmaceutical novelties in the state.